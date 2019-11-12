TNGHT return with new TNGHT II EP: Stream

TNGHT, photo by Tom Keelan

Seven years after their self-titled debut, TNGHT are back with their new EP, TNGHT II. Coming from Warp Records and LuckyMe, the seven-track collection is now streaming in full below.

TNGHT II sees the producing duo of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice reuniting for the first time since their last joint effort way back in 2012. The pair, hailing from Glasgow and Montreal, respectively, reconvened at The Healthfarm, Mohawke’s Los Angeles studio.



“While it doesn’t sound the same as the first record — the energy is,” remarked Lunice. “This could only come from us.” Mohawke added, “I think it’s a good indicator if something sounds weird and refreshing to us. It’s got to fuck with us a little bit when we’re listening to it.”

Previews came in the form of singles “Serpent”, “Dollaz”, and “First Body”.

TNGHT II Artwork:

TNGHT II Tracklist:

01. Serpent

02. Dollaz

03. First Body

04. Club Finger

05. What It Is

06. I’m in a Hole

07. Gimme Summn