Tool announce 2020 Australia and New Zealand tour

Tool, photo by Raymond Ahner

Tool will be making their way to Australia and New Zealand for the first time in six years.

The progressive metal band has announced a arena tour taking place in the the land Down Under next February. The tour begins on the 14th in the Australian city of Perth, with dates in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne to follow. Then the band will hop over to Auckland, New Zealand, for a final show on the 28th.



Tool are in the midst of a North American tour in support of the long-awaited album Fear Inoculum. The current leg ends on November 25th in Washington, D.C. The tour then recommences on the West Coast on January 10th in San Diego.

(Buy: Tickets to Tool’s Upcoming Shows)

It’s been a successful year for Tool, who finally released Fear Inoculum to widespread critical acclaim, notching spots in both of Heavy Consequence‘s recent rankings of the best metal albums and songs of the 2010s.

See Tool’s full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Tool 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center

11/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

11/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

01/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

01/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

01/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

01/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

01/18 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

01/21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

01/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

01/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/31 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

02/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

02/14 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena

02/17 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena

02/20 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre

02/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena

02/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena