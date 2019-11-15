Tool announce 2020 Australia and New Zealand tour

Tool will be making their way to Australia and New Zealand for the first time in six years.
The progressive metal band has announced a arena tour taking place in the the land Down Under next February. The tour begins on the 14th in the Australian city of Perth, with dates in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne to follow. Then the band will hop over to Auckland, New Zealand, for a final show on the 28th.
Tool are in the midst of a North American tour in support of the long-awaited album Fear Inoculum. The current leg ends on November 25th in Washington, D.C. The tour then recommences on the West Coast on January 10th in San Diego.
(Buy: Tickets to Tool’s Upcoming Shows)
It’s been a successful year for Tool, who finally released Fear Inoculum to widespread critical acclaim, notching spots in both of Heavy Consequence‘s recent rankings of the best metal albums and songs of the 2010s.
See Tool’s full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.
Tool 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center
11/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
11/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
01/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
01/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
01/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
01/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
01/18 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
01/21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
01/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
01/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/31 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
02/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
02/14 – Perth, AU @ RAC Arena
02/17 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
02/20 – Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre
02/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
02/28 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena