Tool extend Fear Inoculum tour with new 2020 dates

Tool will continue touring behind their new album Fear Inoculum into the new year. Today, the hard rock veterans have announced a new leg of early 2020 shows.
Scheduled for January, the newly announced dates primarily take place out west, including stops in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. However, Tool will briefly venture east for additional shows in Atlanta, Nashville, and Memphis before wrapping up the tour in New Orleans on February 1st.
Check out the full tour itinerary below. Tool still have a number of shows left on their initial North American leg supporting Fear Inoculum.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, November 15th. You can find tickets to all of Tool’s upcoming concerts here.
Tool 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center
11/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
11/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
01/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
01/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
01/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
01/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
01/18 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
01/21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
01/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
01/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/31 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
02/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center