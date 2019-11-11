Tool extend Fear Inoculum tour with new 2020 dates

Tool's Maynard James Keenan, photo by Raymond Ahner

Tool will continue touring behind their new album Fear Inoculum into the new year. Today, the hard rock veterans have announced a new leg of early 2020 shows.

Scheduled for January, the newly announced dates primarily take place out west, including stops in California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas. However, Tool will briefly venture east for additional shows in Atlanta, Nashville, and Memphis before wrapping up the tour in New Orleans on February 1st.



(Read: The Top 25 Metal Albums of the 2010s)

Check out the full tour itinerary below. Tool still have a number of shows left on their initial North American leg supporting Fear Inoculum.

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, November 15th. You can find tickets to all of Tool’s upcoming concerts here.

Tool 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center

11/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

11/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

01/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

01/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

01/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

01/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

01/18 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

01/21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

01/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

01/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/31 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

02/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center