Tool announce expanded book edition of Fear Inoculum

Tool will release an “expanded book edition” of their new album Fear Inoculum just in time for the holidays. The package will feature a CD along with various collectibles.
Fear Inoculum was released on August 30th, marking the progressive metal band’s first album in 13 years. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 270,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release. It also recently landed on our list of the Top 25 Metal Albums of the 2010s.
The expanded book edition will arrive on December 13th, and include a standard CD of the album; five lenticular 3D cards with exclusive graphics; an expanded 56-page booklet with additional never-before-seen art; and a download of the immersive visual experience “Recusant Ad Infinitum”.
(Buy: Tickets to Tool’s Upcoming Shows)
Pre-orders for the Fear Inoculum expanded book edition are available through Amazon ($34.98) and local record stores.
The release will come in between two North American legs of Tool’s tour. The band is currently on the road through a November 25th show in Washington, DC, and will kick off the next leg on January 10th in San Diego, California. See the full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.
Tool 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center
11/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena
11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
11/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
01/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
01/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
01/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
01/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
01/18 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
01/21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
01/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
01/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
01/31 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
02/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center