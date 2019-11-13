Tool announce expanded book edition of Fear Inoculum

Tool - Fear Inoculum Expanded Book Edition

Tool will release an “expanded book edition” of their new album Fear Inoculum just in time for the holidays. The package will feature a CD along with various collectibles.

Fear Inoculum was released on August 30th, marking the progressive metal band’s first album in 13 years. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 270,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release. It also recently landed on our list of the Top 25 Metal Albums of the 2010s.



The expanded book edition will arrive on December 13th, and include a standard CD of the album; five lenticular 3D cards with exclusive graphics; an expanded 56-page booklet with additional never-before-seen art; and a download of the immersive visual experience “Recusant Ad Infinitum”.

Pre-orders for the Fear Inoculum expanded book edition are available through Amazon ($34.98) and local record stores.

The release will come in between two North American legs of Tool’s tour. The band is currently on the road through a November 25th show in Washington, DC, and will kick off the next leg on January 10th in San Diego, California. See the full itinerary below, and pick up tickets here.

Tool 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/16 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclay’s Center

11/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

11/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

11/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/25 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

01/10 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

01/12 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

01/15 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

01/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

01/18 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

01/21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

01/22 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena

01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

01/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

01/31 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

02/01 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center