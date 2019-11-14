…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead mark 25th anniversary with new album, share “Don’t Look Down”: Stream

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead

This year marks the mighty 25th anniversary of …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead. To celebrate the occasion, the Austin alt-rockers have announced their tenth album, X: The Godless Void and Other Stories.

Due out January 17th through Dine Alone Records, the LP is the group’s first in six years following 2014’s IX. Featuring production from the band’s own Conrad Keely with assistance from engineer Charles Godfrey (of Montreal, Yeah Yeah Yeahs), the studio effort consists of 12 songs. Watch the video for the lead single, “Don’t Look Down”, below.



Work on X began in 2018 after Keely returned to Texas and reconvened with fellow founding member Jason Reece following a five-year stay in Cambodia. Per Keely, the new record details “the sadness of moving away from a place that I loved,” and draws inspiration from Steven Pressfield’s The War of Art.

(Read: The Top 25 Rock Albums of the 2010s)

“There’s definitely the idea of loss, leaving someone or something important in your life, but it’s more abstract,” Reece remarked in a statement.

Musically, Keely said, “I feel like I’m writing pop music… it’s just not Top 20 pop. It’s the pop music I wish was on the radio, the pop music I would’ve grown up with.” …Trail of Dead also cited Talk Talk and Laurie Anderson as influences for the new album.

X: The Godless Void and Other Stories is available for pre-order now. The band already has a series of 2020 North American tour dates lined up in support, and you can find tickets here.

X: The Godless Void and Other Stories Artwork:

X: The Godless Void and Other Stories Tracklist:

01. The Opening Crescendo

02. All Who Wander

03. Something like This

04. Into the Godless Void

05. Don’t look down

06. Gone

07. Children of the Sky

08. Who Haunts the Haunter

09. Eyes of the Overworld

10. Gravity

11. Blade of Wind

12. Through the Sunlit Door

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead 2020 Tour Dates:

01/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lounge

01/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

01/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

01/21 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

01/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/23 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

01/24 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

01/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

01/27 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

01/29 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace