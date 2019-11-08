Menu
Travis Scott reveals 2019 Astroworld Festival lineup: Rosalía, Migos, and… Marilyn Manson

The festival also promises Pharrell, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, and Megan Thee Stallion

on November 08, 2019, 12:55pm
Travis Scott, Austin City Limits 2018, photo by Amy Price
Travis Scott, photo by Amy Price

Travis Scott has revealed the lineup for Astroworld Festival 2019.

The one-day event goes down this Saturday, November 9th, 2019, at NRG Park in Scott’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

According to a press release, “The meticulously curated lineup is comprised of artists that Scott himself has hand-selected to perform showcasing his diverse tastes and admiration for artists of all genres, as well as special relationships formed through musical collaborations.”

(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

To that point, Rosalía, Migos, Pharrell Williams, and… Marilyn Manson will all perform at this weekend’s festival. Other confirmed acts include Young Thug, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Sheck Wes, Young Dolph & Key Glock, and more.

Scott himself will headline the festival with a set featuring “special guests.”

You can find tickets to Astroworld Festival 2019 here.

Astroworld Festival 2019 lineup

