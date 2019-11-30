Travis Scott announces new album Jack Boys

Travis Scott, photo by Amy Price

Travis Scott has announced the impending release of Jack Boys, the debut studio album from his creative outfit of the same name. The compilation LP features Scott’s recent single, “Highest in the Room”, as well as contributions from Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, DJ Chase B, and more.

According to Scott, Jack Boys will arrive before the end of 2019. His most recent record, Astroworld, arrived a little over a year ago, which means he’s been busy working on Jack Boys between releasing that, his Superbowl performance, his own music festival, his iconic Rolling Loud set, and his new Netflix documentary. Talk about commitment. It seems Scott has been getting collaborators together for this upcoming record whenever he found a moment to breathe.



In anticipation of the album’s release, Scott has shared an exclusive merch capsule for Jack Boys to celebrate Black Friday. All of the merch is black and features what appears to be shards of shattered glass. In addition to the usual assortment of merch, there’s also a rolling tray, a duffle bag, a blanket, a rug, an electric scooter (!), and something called a “reality robe”. The Jack Boys merch is available for purchase now at Scott’s website.

Travis Scott still has several tour dates lined up, including festival performances at Lollapalooza Brasil, Lollapalooza Argentina, and Lollapalooza Chile. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Find Scott’s tweet announcing the Jack Boys news below.