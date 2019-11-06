Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross unveil Watchmen soundtrack Vol. 1: Stream

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scoring HBO's Watchmen

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released the first volume of their soundtrack for HBO’s Watchmen. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

The latest original score from the Nine Inch Nails collaborators is also their largest to date. As previously reported, their Watchmen OST consists of 39 tracks spread out over three volumes. Physical copies of Vol. 1 became available on Monday of this week; Vol. 2 will follow on November 25th and Vol. 3 is due out on December 16th. The packaging for each release “explores the culture of Watchmen America and provides revealing insights into the saga’s mythology and mysteries,” according to a press release.



Speaking with Rolling Stone about why they chose to split their Watchmen score over three volumes, Reznor explained,

“Well, we’re having some fun with the way that it’s released. There are a number of reasons behind doing that. One is there is quite a bit of music, and I think when you drop a big chunk — a couple hours’ worth of music — on the public these days, that’s a good way to get 90 percent of it ignored. So breaking it up is good. The motivation wasn’t to monetize it three times; that wasn’t what the deciding factor was. And we’re putting it out on vinyl because we’ve been on a physical-object kick. Speaking for myself, that’s for nostalgic reasons. I’m looking at a shelf full of vinyl albums right now, and it that feels a little different than something that’s a cloud-based file, which feels a little disposable. They also tie into Watchmen. Let’s put it this way: We overthought it.”

Late last month, Ross and Reznor shared the “Watchmen End Credits”, and you can now hear Vol. 1 in its entirety below. Vinyl copies and pre-orders for the other two volumes are available to purchase via Nine Inch Nails’ website.

Watchmen Soundtrack Vol. 1 Tracklist:

01. How the West Was Really Won

02. Orphans of Krypton

03. Garryowen

04. Nun with a Motherf*&*ng Gun

05. Objects in Mirror (Are Closer Than They Appear)

06. Kattle Battle

07. American Promo Story

08. I’ll Wait

09. Trigger Warning

10. The Brick

11. Never Surrender

12. Müller Time

13. Owl Hunts Rat

14. Absent Friends and Old Ghosts

15. Watch Over This Boy