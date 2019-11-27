Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross release Vol. 2 of their Watchmen soundtrack: Stream

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross scoring HBO's Watchmen

Shortly after the premiere of HBO’s Watchmen, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross announced they’d be rolling out their accompanying soundtrack in three installments. Following the release of Vol. 1 earlier this month, the Nine Inch Nails bandmates have now shared Vol. 2. Stream it in full below.

The latest volume features 13 tracks from the overall expansive 39-track Watchmen OST. Physical copies of the first two volumes are available now, which according to a press release, include special packaging that “explores the culture of Watchmen America and provides revealing insights into the saga’s mythology and mysteries.”



In a recent interview with Billboard, Reznor talked about the decision to break up the soundtrack into three separate releases as a way to give each a little breathing room:

“I think that putting out an hour and a half of music today is like throwing it out the window — it’s asking too much of a kind of short attention span audience that we’ve all become. So breaking it up into chunks felt like something we wanted to do. It’s just something that feels very Watchmen to us. It’s fun, and a cool way to get music out and be part of the story.”

The first two volumes, along with pre-orders for the third due out December 16th, are available over at NIN’s website. While you’re there, you can check out the band’s recently announced upcoming deluxe reissue of their 2005 LP, With Teeth.

Watchmen Soundtrack Vol. 2 Tracklist:

01. Trust in the Law

02. He Was Never Here

03. Kicked in the Balls Again

04. A Traveller from an Antique Land

05. Losing Face

06. Squid Pro Quo

07. Your Name Is Angela Abar

08. Nostalgia Blues

09. Pay No Attention to the Cactus

10. Seven Years of Bad Luck

11. The Dark Knut Returns

12. Ghraib Me a Terrorist

13. Dreamland Jazz