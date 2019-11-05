Trump Jr. claims his dad isn’t racist because he let his kids hang out with Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson with Donald Trump, photo via ABC News

Supporters of Donald Trump have long had to defend the president against accusations of racism — a tall task considering his trademark policy and frequent usage of racially-charged language. Some, like Jon Voight, have gone the route of asserting that racism simply doesn’t exist anymore, but Donald Trump Jr. has stumbled upon a completely new type of tone-deafness. In his recently released book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us, Eric Trump’s better half claims dear ol’ pops can’t possibly be prejudiced because he allowed his young sons to hang out with alleged child molester Michael Jackson.

In the fiery book, the billionaire’s son reflects on spending time playing video games with the pop superstar while he was living at Trump Tower (via Bloomberg). “Given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist,’ it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it?” Donald Trump’s eldest son wrote. “If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it.” Not only does that present the “I have black friends” fallacy while ignoring privilege, some would argue it also paints the Trumps as terrible parents.



Earlier this year, HBO released the four-hour documentary Leaving Neverland, which detailed new sexual abuse allegations against the Thriller singer. As Newsweek notes, former matriarch Ivana Trump previously discussed Jackson’s relationship with her children in her own book, 2017’s Raising Trump. “I never believed the accusations that he molested those kids,” the president’s ex-wife wrote. “There’s no way he could have hurt anyone.”

In Triggered, Trump Jr. covers an array of topics, spanning from his and his siblings’ upbringing to post-election life, particularly the media coverage of his father. During a recent interview with CBS This Morning, Trump said he’d jokingly thought to write a book similar to the self-help collection Chicken Soup for the Soul, but instead decided he was “entitled to hit back a little bit” against Trump’s numerous critics.

Meanwhile, stories of the senior Trump’s own ill-mannered behavior continually roll in. Recently, Carly Simon discussed her interaction with Trump, which she described as “repulsive.”