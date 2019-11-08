Trump’s #MAGAChallenge is absolute cringe

Already in talks for The Apprentice: White House, America’s reality show president is now encouraging his loyal followers to participate in the #MAGACHALLENGE.
The challenge was initially launched back in September by a pro-Trump rapper named Bryson Gray, who encouraged fellow MAGA thumpers to post rap videos in dedication to their supreme leader. “I want y’all to your own rap to it too then tag me!” Gray tweeted. “Lets make liberals cry!”
On Friday, Trump amplified the challenge by announcing that he’d be inviting the winners to perform at the White House.
As one might expect, the resulting videos are proving to be peak cringe. (Note: We’re still waiting for Kanye’s entry.)
I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform. Good luck! https://t.co/3PYzOvYz17
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019
The #MAGACHALLENGE is irrefutable proof there is no Godpic.twitter.com/1ZGw1GUEeV
— Jesus Christ (@CuckForYourSins) November 8, 2019
Mr. President,
Please accept my #MAGACHALLENGE submission.
I’ve lost over 70K followers since coming out with this song but GAINED support from true friends and true patriots.
Thank you for Making America Great Again and let’s #KAG in 2020 !!! @realDonaldTrump
Please RT! pic.twitter.com/Vpgjfq4F4p
— James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) November 8, 2019
YES I’M A BLACK WOMAN! YES I SUPPORT @realDonaldTrump AND HERE’S WHY…. #MAGACHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/gBGyBMUVkF
— Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) November 8, 2019
I hope you’ll consider my #MAGAChallenge, Mr. President. I had a blast making this. pic.twitter.com/YAd2VnaLR4
— Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 8, 2019
Hope you guys win! Check me out to! #MAGACHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/VO7MbVhSwR
— DC Capital🎤🇺🇸 (@DCtheCapital) November 8, 2019
#magachallenge #maga #kag @realDonaldTrump @RealCandaceO @w_terrence @SuriusVsVodka @hodgetwins pic.twitter.com/hLJezAZCFk
— Official DVS 7.0 (@dvs7_0) September 24, 2019
It's time… #MagasGonnaGetcha!
As an Old School Head I wanted to represent one of my favorite artists, KRS-One. No matter his political views, I still respect his lyricism.https://t.co/xHY8OxmApl#magahiphop #magamusic #magachallenge #magaremix#magaoldschoolremix #maga #kag pic.twitter.com/5PlViu5NIe
— Chandler Crump (@realCCrump) September 27, 2019
#MAGACHALLENGE is seeing how long you could listen to these people before you stab your eardrumspic.twitter.com/fXWQrLs4lK
— Dick Kenmore (@DickKenmore) November 8, 2019
But here’s my personal favorite:
here’s my #MAGACHALLENGE entry!! xoxo pic.twitter.com/iBMKiU6XZe
— ellie poole (@redpepperjellie) November 8, 2019
On a related note, Donald Trump’s Twitter follower count currently stands at 66.6 million. That can’t be coincidental.