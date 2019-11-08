Trump’s #MAGAChallenge is absolute cringe

Donald Trump's #MAGAChallenge

Already in talks for The Apprentice: White House, America’s reality show president is now encouraging his loyal followers to participate in the #MAGACHALLENGE.

The challenge was initially launched back in September by a pro-Trump rapper named Bryson Gray, who encouraged fellow MAGA thumpers to post rap videos in dedication to their supreme leader. “I want y’all to your own rap to it too then tag me!” Gray tweeted. “Lets make liberals cry!”



On Friday, Trump amplified the challenge by announcing that he’d be inviting the winners to perform at the White House.

As one might expect, the resulting videos are proving to be peak cringe. (Note: We’re still waiting for Kanye’s entry.)

I will be announcing the winners of the #MAGACHALLENGE and inviting them to the @WhiteHouse to meet with me and perform. Good luck! https://t.co/3PYzOvYz17 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2019

The #MAGACHALLENGE is irrefutable proof there is no Godpic.twitter.com/1ZGw1GUEeV — Jesus Christ (@CuckForYourSins) November 8, 2019

Mr. President, Please accept my #MAGACHALLENGE submission. I’ve lost over 70K followers since coming out with this song but GAINED support from true friends and true patriots. Thank you for Making America Great Again and let’s #KAG in 2020 !!! @realDonaldTrump Please RT! pic.twitter.com/Vpgjfq4F4p — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) November 8, 2019

I hope you’ll consider my #MAGAChallenge, Mr. President. I had a blast making this. pic.twitter.com/YAd2VnaLR4 — Richard Armande Mills (RAM) (@RAMRANTS) November 8, 2019

#MAGACHALLENGE is seeing how long you could listen to these people before you stab your eardrumspic.twitter.com/fXWQrLs4lK — Dick Kenmore (@DickKenmore) November 8, 2019

But here’s my personal favorite:

On a related note, Donald Trump’s Twitter follower count currently stands at 66.6 million. That can’t be coincidental.