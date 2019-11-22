Menu
U2 premiere new song “Ahimsa”: Stream

It's a collaboration with Indian musician AR Rahman

on November 21, 2019, 11:54pm
U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2019 Asia Australia David Brendan Hall
U2, photo by David Brendan Hall

U2 have returned with a new song. Entitled “Ahimsa”, it’s a collaboration with Indian musician AR Rahman. Take a listen below.

As @U2 points out, “Ahimsa” is a Hindi word that means respect to living things and an avoidance of violence. The song’s release comes ahead of the band’s first-ever concert in India, scheduled for December 15th in Mumbai.

In a statement The Edge says, “It was an absolute joy to work with AR Rahman, a superstar and an impressive, and generous talent. The principles of ahimsa or non-violence have always represented us, and have been an important pillar for us since we met. We look forward to experiencing India’s culture first hand, a place that unites the modern and the ancient together.”

“Ahimsa” marks U2’s first new music since 2017’s Songs of Experience.

