Vampire Weekend bring Father of the Bride to Austin City Limits: Watch

Vampire Weekend, photo courtesy of ACL TV

Vampire Weekend were featured on the latest episode of Austin City Limits, delivering a 10-song performance in support of their excellent new album, Father of the Bride. Along album tracks including “Sympathy”, “Bambina”, “2021”, and “Harmony Hall”, the setlist also included past favorites like “White Sky”, “A-Punk”, and the SBTRKT collaboration “New Dorp New York”. Replay the full episode below.

For more Vampire Weekend, catch the band on the road throughout 2020. You can get tickets to their upcoming tour dates here.



(Read: The Top 100 Albums of the 2010s)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Setlist:

Sympathy

White Sky

Bambina

2021

My Mistake

New Dorp New York

This Life

Harmony Hall

A-Punk

Jerusalem, New York, Berlin