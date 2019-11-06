Vampire Weekend’s Chris Baio and Fort Romeau team up as C.Y.M., announce debut EP

C.Y.M.'s Chris Baio and Mike Greene, photo by Joey Greene

Vampire Weekend have been busy as of late, what with the release of their new album, Father of the Bride, and supporting world tour. But that hasn’t stopped bassist Chris Baio from launching a new side-project. Baio has teamed up with DJ/producer Mike Greene, known as Fort Romeau, to form a duo under the name C.Y.M. The pair will release their debut three-song EP next week.

With backgrounds in electronic beats and synth pop, the two artists have come together to record an EP that sonically resembles an “elegant pean to the infinite possibilities of kosmische music, driven by a motorik strain of psychedelia,” according to a press statement.



The self-titled EP arrives November 15th via Erol Alkan’s UK label Phantasy. Check out the artwork and tracklisting below. In the meantime, check out Baio’s recently launched podcast with fellow Vampire Weekend member Chris Tomson, The Road Taken With CT and Baio. You can also grab tickets to Vampire Weekend’s upcoming shows.

C.Y.M. EP Artwork:



C.Y.M. EP Tracklist:

01. Capra

02. Far Gone

03. Super-Cannes