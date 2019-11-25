Carly Rae Jepsen performs Dedicated tracks for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert: Watch

Carly Rae Jepsen's Tiny Desk Concert

Carly Rae Jepsen radiates total confidence on her latest album, Dedicated, released back in May. The pop singer channeled that same vibrant and assured energy for her new session for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

The 10-minute performance saw Jepsen tackle three songs off the record: “Want You in My Room”, “The Sound”, and early single “Now That I Found You”. Between all the smiles and dancing-in-place moves, it’s clear that no matter the setting — amphitheater or literal tiny office desk — Jepsen guarantees a very animated affair.



Replay the Tiny Desk Concert below.

Jepsen has a trio of tour dates still on the docket this year. Grab your tickets here. She recently covered No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak” smash, as well as landed on a number of our Decade-end lists, such as Top 25 Pop Albums of the 2010s and Top 100 Songs of the 2010s.