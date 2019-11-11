Vince Staples teams up with 6LACK and Mereba for new song “Yo Love”: Stream

Vince Staples

Vince Staples has released a new track “Yo Love”, featuring 6LACK and Mereba. It comes from the soundtrack to the upcoming heist film Queen & Slim.

Over sensual guitar loops, Staples raps about an all-encompassing love, the kind that will last “Until the day we die, and then we in the sky/ Forever loyal in the moment, or immortal”. The chorus is sung by both Mereba and 6LACK, and seems to obliquely reference the plot of the movie: “I’d do life for your love/ I would probably swing a knife for your love.” It’s a perfect song for long drives with your soul mate as you both flee the police and accidentally become counterculture heroes. Don’t face that moment unprepared, and listen to “Yo Love” below.



Queen & Slim, written by Lena Waithe and directed by Melina Matsoukas, shoots into theaters November 27th. The soundtrack drops November 15th, and pre-orders are ongoing.

Vince Staples has been busy with The Vince Staples Show, through which he’s released the new singles “So What” and “Sheet Music”. Staples’ Big Fish Theory was one of our 25 favorite hip-hop records of the decade, as well as one of the Top 100 albums of the last ten years. Staples will be playing Adult Swim Festival and the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival later this month. Get your tickets here.