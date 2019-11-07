Unreleased music from Aphex Twin, Board of Canada, Flying Lotus included in WXAXRXP sampler: Stream

Aphex Twin and Boards of Canada

In honor of its 30th anniversary, Warp Records has been having a celebratory year. This past summer, the label threw a three-day online radio festival called WXAXRXP, broadcasting rare songs from legendary Warp acts like Boards of Canada and Flying Lotus. Now, Warp is getting ready to drop WXAXRXP Sessions, a 12-inch vinyl box set compiling 10 memorable and previously unreleased radio performances. Ahead of the collection’s November 15th release, the label has shared a 10-track sampler featuring one tune from each individual session. Stream it below via Spotify.

The sampler includes a rare track from Aphex Twin called “Slo Bird Whistle”, plus an unearthed song from Boards of Canada’s Peel Session, now mastered for higher quality. There’s also Flying Lotus’ previously unreleased “Golden Axe”, featuring an impressive full band consisting of Thundercat, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, and Ravi Coltrane. Also on the compilation are tracks from Bibio, LFO, Mount Kimbie, and Oneohtrix Point Never.



Stream the full sampler below. For more details on the WXAXRXP Sessions box set — including tracklistings for each session, exclusive merch, and pre-orders — head over to Bleep.

WXAXRXP Sessions Box Set Artwork:

WXAXRXP Sessions Sampler Tracklist:

01. Aphex Twin – “Slo Bird Whistle” (Peel Session)

02. Bibio – “Lovers’ Carvings” (WXAXRXP Session)

03. Boards of Canada – “XYZ” (Peel Session)

04. Flying Lotus – “Golden Axe” (Maida Vale Session)

05. Kelly Moran – “In Parallel” (acoustic)

06. LFO – “Take Control” (Peel Session)

07. Mount Kimbie – “You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure)” (WXAXRXP Session)

08. Oneohtrix Point Never – “Toys 2” (KCRW Session)

09. Plaid – “Elide” (Peel Session)

10. Seefeel – “Vex” (Peel Session)