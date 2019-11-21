The 1975 reveal personal video for “Frail State of Mind”: Watch

The 1975

Earlier this week, The 1975 performed new single “Frail State of Mind” on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The English outfit is back now with an official video for the track.

The group’s own Matty Healy directed the release with assistance from Patricia Villirillo and Mara Palena. Healy also stars in the clip, which sees him inside a room whose walls are plastered with pictures and art. The lo-fi camera closely captures the frontman’s every move, from his dancing about in an ankle-length skirt — the same one he wore on Colbert — to his direct glance right into the lens.



Watch the “Frail State of Mind” video below.

The single is taken from The 1975’s new album, Notes on a Conditional Form, due out February 21st. The band still has a handful of dates this year, including appearances at the Riptide Music Festival in Florida and KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas show. Grab tickets to all of their concerts here.