A deranged Adam Devine stars in Weezer’s new “California Snow” video: Watch

People often look to therapists for help sorting out the world’s madness. But what happens if the therapists themselves are a bit mad? That’s the premise for Weezer’s new music video for “California Snow”, a song that appears in the new comic thriller Spell.

Helmed by Spell director Brendan Walter himself, the clip is led by a deranged psychiatrist played by Workaholics star Adam Devine. He’s tasked with guiding a client, Spell actor Barak Hardley, through some much needed soul searching. However, Devine’s techniques are, to put it lightly, a bit unconventional.



Watch the “California Snow” video below via Entertainment Weekly.

(Read: The Top Rock Albums of the 2010s)

Opening in select theaters November 15th with a VOD release on November 19th, Spell boasts a score from Fall Out Boy frontman Patrick Stump. Weezer’s own Rivers Cuomo also has a subtle cameo in the film, so keep your eyes and ears open for that.

As for Weezer, they have a new album coming in May 2020 titled Van Weezer. They’ll support the record on their massive “Hella Mega Tour” with Fall Out Boy and Green Day, tickets for which are available here. The band also recently performed at an Andrew Yang campaign rally, and even made Dave Grohl cry with a cover of Nirvana’s “Lithium”.

Below, watch the red band trailer for Spell.