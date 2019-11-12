Werner Herzog watches Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Werner Herzog and Kim Kardashian-West

Werner Herzog is more like the average American than expected. In a new interview with Variety, he revealed that he enjoys watching WrestleMania and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Everybody’s favorite weird director just got even more eccentric — or, depending on how you look at it, more down to earth.

Since getting permission to film in North Korea to document volcanos and chasing down Internet conspiracies, Herzog has spent his recent days becoming part of the Star Wars universe by way of The Mandalorian. He sat down with Variety for an interview about his role in the live-action show and what it was like acting for Disney. We learn a lot of things about Herzog, including that he prepared for the role by shrugging at the notion that he should see Star Wars films to prepare for the role. Nobody is surprised.



What is surprising, though, is what Herzog revealed he likes to watch on TV. When asked if he watches any television, Herzog responded by saying he watches the news “from different sources” and dabbles in mainstream shows to “see the world I live in.” By that, he means he watches WrestleMania and Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

If it’s hard to picture Herzog hopping in front of a TV each week to see the latest updates about Kim Kardashian, that’s because he isn’t at that level of fandom yet. “I’m starting to discover it,” he said of her show. “I’m curious; that’s my guiding principal.”

Perhaps his interest in Kanye West’s “Famous” music video is what first piqued his interest in the couple. But why would he continue watching Keeping Up With the Kardashians instead of bailing after a single episode? “You have to know what a good amount of the population is watching,” he said. “Do not underestimate the Kardashians. As vulgar as they may be, it doesn’t matter that much, but you have to find some sort of orientation. As I always say, the poet must not close his eyes, must not avert them.”

Unfortunately, there’s no word on which episodes he’s watched. We can only hope he’s up-to-date on what Kim and Kanye name their babies and that time they got into a fight over Band-Aids. You know, the important stuff.