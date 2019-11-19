Wilco announce 2020 spring tour, share “Before Us” video: Watch

Wilco have announced a new leg of spring tour dates in support of their latest record, Ode to Joy. In addition, they’ve shared a studio-shot music video for the album track “Before Us”.
The new tour dates kick off with a March 9th gig in Madison, Wisconsin and include further stops in Calgary, Missoula, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, and Vancouver. There’s also a big stretch of California stops including shows in Santa Rosa, Oakland, San Jose, and a trio of dates in Los Angeles.
This all comes after the indie rockers’ four-night “Winterlude” stand at the Chicago Theatre and January’s Sky Blue Sky Festival in Mexico. Find the complete itinerary ahead, and get tickets here.
As for the “Before Us” clip, director Zoran Orlic captured Wilco during the Ode to Joy sessions at Chicago’s The Loft studio. Watch the black-and-white video below, followed by the band’s tour schedule.
Wilco 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/20 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre *
11/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre &
11/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre &
11/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^
12/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre %
12/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre %
12/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #
12/19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #
01/18-21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel
01/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan
03/09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall
03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall
03/14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
03/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
03/23 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
03/24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
03/26 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts
03/27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
03/29 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic
04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/18-19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
06/19 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival
*= w/Tuomo & Markus
& = w/ Low
^ = w/ Gaelyn Lea
% = w/ Robyn Hitchcock
# = w/ Sharon Van Etten