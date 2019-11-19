Wilco announce 2020 spring tour, share “Before Us” video: Watch

Wilco's "Before Us" music video

Wilco have announced a new leg of spring tour dates in support of their latest record, Ode to Joy. In addition, they’ve shared a studio-shot music video for the album track “Before Us”.

The new tour dates kick off with a March 9th gig in Madison, Wisconsin and include further stops in Calgary, Missoula, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, and Vancouver. There’s also a big stretch of California stops including shows in Santa Rosa, Oakland, San Jose, and a trio of dates in Los Angeles.



This all comes after the indie rockers’ four-night “Winterlude” stand at the Chicago Theatre and January’s Sky Blue Sky Festival in Mexico. Find the complete itinerary ahead, and get tickets here.

(Read: Top 100 Songs of the 2010s)

As for the “Before Us” clip, director Zoran Orlic captured Wilco during the Ode to Joy sessions at Chicago’s The Loft studio. Watch the black-and-white video below, followed by the band’s tour schedule.

Wilco 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/20 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre *

11/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre &

11/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre &

11/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

12/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre %

12/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre %

12/18 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #

12/19 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre #

01/18-21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel

01/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Teatro Metropólitan

03/09 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Centennial Concert Hall

03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Hall

03/14 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

03/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

03/18 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/19 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

03/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

03/23 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/24 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/26 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Centers For The Arts

03/27 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

03/29 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/18-19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

06/19 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival

*= w/Tuomo & Markus

& = w/ Low

^ = w/ Gaelyn Lea

% = w/ Robyn Hitchcock

# = w/ Sharon Van Etten