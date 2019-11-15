Win The Beatles’ Abbey Road 50th Anniversary Ugly Christmas Sweater

The Beatles Abbey Road 50th Anniversary Ugly Christmas Sweater

Don’t look now, but here comes the holidays. Turkeys are being thawed, boxes of ornaments are being dug out of basement storage, and gift wish lists are starting to come together. As always with the season, the love you take should be equal to the love you make, which is why we’re showing you, dear readers, all our love with our latest giveaway.

We’re giving away three (3) officially-licensed The Beatles Abbey Road Ugly Christmas Sweaters from UglyChristmasSweaters.com. Marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic record, the crew neck sweater features a red-and-white recreation of the instantly recognizable cover image.



(Read: 50 Reasons We Still Love The Beatles’ Abbey Road)

It’s the perfect something to give your musically obsessed love one, or to keep for yourself so you look better than your relatives when you come together over Christmas dinner. To enter for your chance to win one of the three sweaters, simply fill out the widget below. Note: If you do not see the widget, click here to enter.

Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter, which unlocks more ways to enter. Contest is only available to residents of the US and Canada.