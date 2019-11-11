Wolf Parade announce new album Thin Mind, share “Forest Green”: Stream

Wolf Parade, photo by Pamela Evelyn & Joseph Yarmush

Wolf Parade have officially announced their fifth studio album. Dubbed Thin Mind, it’s expected to hit shelves January 24th through Sub Pop.

The follow-up to 2017’s Cry, Cry, Cry consists of 10 songs, all of which were written at Disque, a barn-turned-studio in the forests of Vancouver Island. It was then produced by John Goodmanson, known for his work with Bikini Kill and Sleater-Kinney.



According to a press statement, the new album’s title is a reference to society’s total dependance on electronic devices. “Thin Mind refers to the way that being around too much tech has made our focus thin,” keyboardist Spencer Krug explained.

“How do you deal with the constant barrage of having your opinions swayed by all these different actors when you don’t know who they are or what their purpose is?” added drummer Arlen Thomas. “There is no normal anymore.”

Thin Mind features the band’s previous single, “Against the Day”, from October. It’s also being previewed today with a track called “Forest Green” that’s streaming below.

Pre-orders for Thin Mind have begun. To coincide with the album’s announcement, the Canadian indie rockers have expanded their 2020 tour plans to include a North American stint. Tickets for these new shows go on sale Friday, November 15th, and will be available here.

Wolf Parade 2020 Tour Dates:

01/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

01/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

01/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

01/31 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

02/01 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

02/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

02/04 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

02/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

02/07 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

02/08 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

02/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

02/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

02/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/17 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

02/18 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

02/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

02/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

03/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

03/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

03/04 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

03/06 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

03/07 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/08 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes

03/09 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

03/10 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie

03/11 – London, UK @ The Dome

03/13 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

03/14 – Manchester, UK @ YES

03/15 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

Thin Mind Artwork:

Thin Mind Tracklist:

01. Under Glass

02. Julia Take Your Man Home

03. Forest Green

04. Out of Control

05. The Static Age

06. As Kind as You Can

07. Fall Into the Future

08. Wandering Son

09. Against the Day

10. Town Square

Guitarist Dan Boeckner appeared on This Must Be the Gig last year and discussed his work in Wolf Parade. Revisit the episode below.

Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS