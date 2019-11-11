Wolf Parade announce new album Thin Mind, share “Forest Green”: Stream

Wolf Parade have officially announced their fifth studio album. Dubbed Thin Mind, it’s expected to hit shelves January 24th through Sub Pop.
The follow-up to 2017’s Cry, Cry, Cry consists of 10 songs, all of which were written at Disque, a barn-turned-studio in the forests of Vancouver Island. It was then produced by John Goodmanson, known for his work with Bikini Kill and Sleater-Kinney.
According to a press statement, the new album’s title is a reference to society’s total dependance on electronic devices. “Thin Mind refers to the way that being around too much tech has made our focus thin,” keyboardist Spencer Krug explained.
(Read: The Top 100 Albums of the 2010s)
“How do you deal with the constant barrage of having your opinions swayed by all these different actors when you don’t know who they are or what their purpose is?” added drummer Arlen Thomas. “There is no normal anymore.”
Thin Mind features the band’s previous single, “Against the Day”, from October. It’s also being previewed today with a track called “Forest Green” that’s streaming below.
Pre-orders for Thin Mind have begun. To coincide with the album’s announcement, the Canadian indie rockers have expanded their 2020 tour plans to include a North American stint. Tickets for these new shows go on sale Friday, November 15th, and will be available here.
Wolf Parade 2020 Tour Dates:
01/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
01/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
01/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
01/31 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
02/01 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
02/03 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
02/04 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
02/05 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
02/07 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
02/08 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
02/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
02/11 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
02/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/17 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
02/18 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
02/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
02/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
02/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/02 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
03/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
03/04 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
03/06 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta
03/07 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
03/08 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rotondes
03/09 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
03/10 – Brussels, BE @ Orangerie
03/11 – London, UK @ The Dome
03/13 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
03/14 – Manchester, UK @ YES
03/15 – Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory
Thin Mind Artwork:
Thin Mind Tracklist:
01. Under Glass
02. Julia Take Your Man Home
03. Forest Green
04. Out of Control
05. The Static Age
06. As Kind as You Can
07. Fall Into the Future
08. Wandering Son
09. Against the Day
10. Town Square
Guitarist Dan Boeckner appeared on This Must Be the Gig last year and discussed his work in Wolf Parade. Revisit the episode below.
Listen and subscribe via iTunes | Google Play | Stitcher | RSS