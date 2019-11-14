YBN Cordae announces 2020 headlining tour

YBN Cordae has announced a 2020 North American headlining tour in support of his recently released debut album, The Lost Boy.
“The Lost Boy in America Tour” kicks off on January 16th in Seattle and spans 30 dates in all. Tickets go on sale Friday, and can be purchased here.
To coincide with the tour’s announcement, YBN Cordae has shared a new video for “Nightmares Are Real” featuring Pusha-T. Check out the video beneath the tour itinerary.
YBN Cordae 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +
11/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena +
11/16 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center +
01/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
01/17 – Vancouver, BC tour @ Fortune
01/18 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
01/19 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s
01/21 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre
01/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
01/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone
01/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pub Rock
01/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
01/30 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
01/31 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox
02/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
02/03 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
02/05 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale
02/06 – Grand Rapids, WI @ Elevation
02/07 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig
02/08 – Columbus, OH @ Skullys
02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge
02/11 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
02/12 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
02/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
02/14 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy
02/19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/20 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s
02/21 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
02/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Loft @ Center Stage
02/24 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
02/27 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
02/28 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live
02/29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
+ = w/ Logic