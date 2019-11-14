YBN Cordae announces 2020 headlining tour

YBN Cordae

YBN Cordae has announced a 2020 North American headlining tour in support of his recently released debut album, The Lost Boy.

“The Lost Boy in America Tour” kicks off on January 16th in Seattle and spans 30 dates in all. Tickets go on sale Friday, and can be purchased here.



To coincide with the tour’s announcement, YBN Cordae has shared a new video for “Nightmares Are Real” featuring Pusha-T. Check out the video beneath the tour itinerary.

YBN Cordae 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +

11/15 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena +

11/16 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center +

01/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

01/17 – Vancouver, BC tour @ Fortune

01/18 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

01/19 – Reno, NV @ Jub Jub’s

01/21 – Chico, CA @ Senator Theatre

01/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

01/24 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone

01/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Pub Rock

01/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

01/30 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

01/31 – Boulder, CO @ The Fox

02/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

02/03 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

02/05 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale

02/06 – Grand Rapids, WI @ Elevation

02/07 – Ann Arbor, MI @ The Blind Pig

02/08 – Columbus, OH @ Skullys

02/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Voltage Lounge

02/11 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/12 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

02/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/14 – College Park, MD @ Milkboy

02/19 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/20 – Tallahassee, FL @ Potbelly’s

02/21 – Gainesville, FL @ High Dive

02/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Loft @ Center Stage

02/24 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

02/27 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

02/28 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

02/29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

+ = w/ Logic