Zac Brown Band announces 2020 tour dates

Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band have announced new 2020 tour dates behind their latest album, The Owl.

The spring 2020 leg of “The Owl Tour” consists of 18 shows taking place between February and April. ZBB will be joined on the road by Amos Lee and Poo Bear.



Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, November 22nd via Ticketmaster. You can also find tickets to all of ZBB’s upcoming dates here.

Zac Brown Band 2020 Tour Dates:

02/28 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Center *

02/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena *

03/04 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *

03/05 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling – Arena *

03/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena *

03/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *

03/13 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena *

03/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

03/15 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

03/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center *

03/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena *

03/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

04/15 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center *

04/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *

04/17 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena *

04/23 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena *

04/24 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena *

04/25 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

07/24 – Shakopee, MN @ Twin Cities Summer Jam

* = w/ Amos Lee and Poo Bear