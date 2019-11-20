Zac Efron to star in adventure show Killing Zac Efron

Zac Efron, photo via Facebook

As the arrival of Quibi gets closer, the streaming platform continues to unveil details of its original content. Today, they’ve announced Killing Zac Efron, an adventure series starring the actor himself.

As reported by Variety, the show will follow the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star as he heads “off the grid” into the jungle on an island. During those 21 days, Efron will be equipped with only basic gear and a survival guide partner (and obviously some kind of camera).



In a statement regarding the upcoming survival challenge, Efron shared, “I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level.” He continued, “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

The program will be executive produced by Efron himself under his Ninjas Runnin’ Wild banner. EPs also include Jason Barrett and Michael Simkin from NRW, as well as Chris Collins and Lydia Tenaglia from Zero Point Zero.

The series joins a long list of content set to premiere with the small-screen platform’s official launch on April 6th. Created for tablets or smartphones, Quibi’s episodes will be around 10 minutes each. Other upcoming shows include a Varsity Blues adaptation, Steven Speilberg’s horror series Spielberg After Dark, and Sam Raimi’s 50 States of Fright.