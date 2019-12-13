070 Shake in the "Under the Moon" video

G.O.O.D. Music rapper 070 Shake has announced a January 17th release date for her debut album, MODUS VIVENDI, and revealed the cover artwork. The news comes along with a fresh single from the effort, “Under the Moon”, which comes accompanied with a lo-fi music video.

“Under the Moon” is a snappy blend of straightforward trap, crisp R&B, and synthpop background music. 070 Shake spends the song rapping about anxiety and the need to get high while a karaoke-like backbeat pulses behind her. As the song progresses, the beat gives way to electronic chords and tidal waves of synth — as if the music itself is swallowing the artist whole.



In the visuals for the track, 070 Shake can be seen walking the city streets at night in a purple wig and an oversized winter coat. She busts out a few subtle dance moves as she goes, but overall appears nervously on edge. Her instincts turn out to be right, as she eventually bursts into a sprint to escape some unseen follower. Watch the video unfold below.

(Read: Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

The track is the latest of four singles we’ve heard from 070 Shake this year. “Nice to Have” and “Morrow” were shared simultaneously as the first tastes of MODUS VIVENDI, while the standalone track “Fish on Land” was dropped exclusively via a lyric video.

Though she just wrapped up a fall tour, 070 Shake is already gearing up for another string of dates in the new year, including a performance at Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival. Grab tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here. You can also find the MODUS VIVENDI cover art ahead.

MODUS VIVENDI Artwork: