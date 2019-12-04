Win Tickets to 4xFAR Festival 2020 Presented by Land Rover

4xFAR Presented by Land Rover

Next month, Land Rover will be rolling out a new one-of-a-kind festival dubbed 4xFAR. Taking place January 18th and 19th, 2020 at the recently expanded Empire Grand Oasis grounds in the Coachella Valley, the event will blend live performances with unique culinary, lifestyle, and adventure experiences.

On the music side of things, acts like Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, Young the Giant, Kurt Vile, Sofi Tukker, Mahalia, Tijuana Panthers, LP Biobbi, and more are scheduled to perform. Mark Ronson will also spin back-to-back with A Tribe Called Quest legend Q-Tip, a special set that promises a number of surprise guests.



Also on the docket are presentations and seminars about adventure gear, mixology, fly fishing, outdoor photography, foraging, mountain bike repair, and more. Plus, there will be activities like rock climbing, mountain bike courses, OneWheel riding, and purpose-built off-road driving courses to test drive the entire Land Rover line, including the brand new Defender. Big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton and professional beach volleyball star Gabrielle Reece are also set to appear.

That’s a lot to pack into one weekend, but that’s what adventures are all about! To get you out there exploring and checking out the best live music, we’re giving away one (1) pair of two-day GA passes to 4xFAR Festival 2020 (a $370 value!). To enter, simply fill out the widget below. Note: If you do not see the widget, click here to enter. You can also get tickets via the 4xFAR website.

Entry requires enrollment in the Consequence of Sound Newsletter. Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations.