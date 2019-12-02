Aaliyah

The beloved catalog of R&B pop star Aaliyah is finally coming to streaming services. According to her uncle, Barry Hankerson, the singer’s full discography will be made available on her birthday of next year: January 16th, 2020.

Hankerson, who served as the head of now-defunct label Blackground Records, broke the news over Twitter, reports Rap-Up. “We listened, this is not a drill in honor of the great legacy of #Aaliyah,” he said, before tagging Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, and Amazon Prime Music. He then added, “1/16/2020″. Check out the tweet below.



Aaliyah recorded three studio albums: 1994’s Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number, 1996’s One in a Million, and 2001’s Aaliyah. The only one currently available to stream is her debut album.

This year marks the 18th year since Aaliyah’s death. It’s strange so much time has passed without her other records being uploaded on streaming services. Surprisingly, Hankerson is to blame for Aaliyah’s discography being absent online, reports Complex, as he owns the rights to her catalog — except for her debut album. I guess he’s finally realized it’s about time her music is available on those platforms.

Aaliyah is the latest artist to join streaming services. Long-standing holdouts like Tool, King Crimson, This Heat, and (almost) the entire Drag City line-up are available to stream on outlets like Apple Music and Spotify. It seems Aaliyah will be in good company.