AC/DC’s Back in Black certified 25-times platinum

AC/DC have been in the news a lot lately, due to all the rumors that the band has regrouped with vocalist Brian Johnson and other classic members for new music and a possible tour. While nothing has been confirmed by AC/DC regarding new tunes or tour dates, the group does have good news to share: the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame act’s landmark 1980 album, Back in Black, has been certified 25 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

That means Back in Black has now moved 25 million units in the U.S. alone, making it the fourth-highest-selling album ever in the States. Only The Eagles’ 38-times platinum Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975), Michael Jackson’s Thriller (33-times platinum), and The Eagles’ Hotel California (26-times platinum) have sold more. Worldwide, Back in Black is estimated to have sold roughly 50 million copies, only second to Thriller.



Back in Black was a hit on arrival. Upon release in July 1980, the album quickly reached gold status and then became certified platinum in October of 1980. Back in Black was diamond certified for more than 10 million units sold in October of 1990 and went 20-times platinum in June of 2004. The LP officially went 25-times platinum with a new RIAA certification this past Friday (December 6th).

The mega-selling LP was AC/DC’s first studio album with Brian Johnson serving as vocalist, following the death of Bon Scott. It features songs that are still staples on most rock radio playlists, including “You Shook Me All Night Long”, “Shoot to Thrill”, “Hells Bells”, “Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution”, and the title track.

In other news, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister took to Twitter over the weekend with some comments that added fuel to the AC/DC reunion rumors. He tweeted that “all four surviving [classic] members” of AC/DC have reunited and have created new music featuring tracks recorded by the late Malcolm Young while he was still alive.

Despite saying he also met up with Brian Johnson recently, Snider later tweeted out that his comments were rehashing recent news stories about AC/DC, stating, “Uh…yeah? It’s actually pretty old news, but apparently not everyone has heard.”

If Snider and the recent reports are to be believed, AC/DC’s lineup includes Johnson, Angus Young, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams, and Stevie Young, with a tour and album announcement expected in the near future.