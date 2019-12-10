Against Me! announce 2020 US tour

Against Me!, photo by Joe Leonard

Against Me! spent the last few months out on the road, but they’re not quite ready to pack it in just yet. Today, the band has mapped out a 2020 US tour.

Extending from mid-March through early April, the spring trek includes dates in South Burlington, Asheville, Charlotte, Orlando, and Tampa. The itinerary also lists stops in Richmond, New Orleans, Birmingham, and the Jersey Shore, where the Florida punk rockers will play the local Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival. Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura, who earlier this year dropped her acclaimed Midnight, will serve as opener.



(Read: The Top 25 Rock Albums of the 2010s)

Find the full tour schedule below. Tickets for these 2020 concerts go on sale beginning Friday, December 13th. Get tickets here.

Against Me! put out their last full-length, Shape Shift with Me, back in 2016, though their now-classic Transgender Dysphoria Blues was just named one of the Top 100 Albums of the 2010s. Also, frontwoman Laura Jane Grace recently appeared on the inaugural episode of The Clash-focused season of The Opus. Hear that below the tour dates.

Against Me! 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

12/29 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin

12/31 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

03/11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

03/12 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

03/13 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

03/14 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

03/17 – State College, PA @ Re//Bar

03/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

03/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

03/20 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

03/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

03/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

03/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

03/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage

03/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

03/27 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

03/28 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

03/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA

03/31 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall

04/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

04/02 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

04/04 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

Revisit a single off Shape Shift with Me: