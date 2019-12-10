Against Me! announce 2020 US tour

Against Me! spent the last few months out on the road, but they’re not quite ready to pack it in just yet. Today, the band has mapped out a 2020 US tour.
Extending from mid-March through early April, the spring trek includes dates in South Burlington, Asheville, Charlotte, Orlando, and Tampa. The itinerary also lists stops in Richmond, New Orleans, Birmingham, and the Jersey Shore, where the Florida punk rockers will play the local Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival. Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura, who earlier this year dropped her acclaimed Midnight, will serve as opener.
Find the full tour schedule below. Tickets for these 2020 concerts go on sale beginning Friday, December 13th. Get tickets here.
Against Me! put out their last full-length, Shape Shift with Me, back in 2016, though their now-classic Transgender Dysphoria Blues was just named one of the Top 100 Albums of the 2010s. Also, frontwoman Laura Jane Grace recently appeared on the inaugural episode of The Clash-focused season of The Opus. Hear that below the tour dates.
Against Me! 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
12/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
12/29 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin
12/31 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
03/11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
03/12 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
03/13 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met
03/14 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
03/17 – State College, PA @ Re//Bar
03/18 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
03/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
03/20 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
03/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
03/22 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
03/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
03/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage
03/26 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
03/27 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
03/28 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
03/29 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic NOLA
03/31 – Jackson, MS @ Duling Hall
04/01 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
04/02 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
04/04 – Atlantic City, NJ @ The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival
