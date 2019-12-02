Alanis Morissette announces Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour

Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill

Alanis Morissette will mark the 25th anniversary of her seminal album Jagged Little Pill by embarking on a North American tour in Summer 2020.

The 31-date outing runs the course of June and July 2020. Each date will feature a full performance of Jagged Little Pill by Morissette in addition to material from the rest of her catalog. In fact, to coincide with today’s tour announcement, she’s released a brand new song called “Reasons I Drink” from an upcoming album titled Such Pretty Forks in the Road, due out on May 1st, 2020. Take a listen to the song below.



If all that weren’t enough, Morissette will be joined on the road by fellow 90’s alt-rock champions Garbage and Liz Phair.

Tickets to Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill Tour” go on sale beginning Friday, December 13th via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you can find them here via Stubhub.

Later tonight, Morissette will offer a preview of the upcoming tour when she delivers a full album performance of Jagged Little Pill at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

In related news, a Broadway musical inspired by Jagged Little Pill opens this week at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. Featuring an original story by Diablo Cody (Juno), the musical includes songs from Morissette’s catalog along with new numbers penned by her and Glen Ballard. The show premiered in the Summer of 2018 at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Director Diane Paulus, best known for Waitress, will guide the production onto the New York stage, which will also mark Cody’s Broadway debut. You can get tickets to the musical here.

Alanis Morissette 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/02 – New York, NY @ Apollo Theater

06/02 – Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *^

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *^

06/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *^

06/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *^

06/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *^

06/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

06/12 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater *^

06/13 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *^

06/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *^

06/17 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

06/18 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *^

06/20 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *^

06/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *^

06/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *^

06/27 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *^

06/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *^

07/01 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *^

07/02 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *^

07/03 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *^

07/06 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *^

07/08 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *^

07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center *^

07/11 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *^

07/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *^

07/17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^

07/18 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^

07/21 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *^

07/23 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *^

07/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *^

07/25 -Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *^

* = w/ Garbage

^ = w/ Liz Phair