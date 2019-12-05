Alanis Morissette busks in the subway, plays “Reasons I Drink” on Fallon: Watch

Alanis Morissette on Fallon

As we approach the 25th anniversary of Alanis Morissette’s seminal album Jagged Little Pill, the celebration has kicked off early. Earlier in the week, she previewed her upcoming tour with an acoustic set at New York’s Apollo Theater. Then on Wednesday, the singer stopped by Fallon to perform “Reasons I Drink” from her upcoming LP Such Pretty Forks in the Road. In a burst of holiday generosity, she and Jimmy Fallon also took the music to the people, donning disguises and busking in the NYC subway.

With “Reasons I Drink”, it’s as if the nineties have come again. Morissette’s voice is as big and effortless as a lion’s roar, and her lyrics have only sharpened with age. When it came time to busk in the subway, she and Fallon disguised themselves with some of the worst wigs in the NBC vaults. They played “Little Drummer Boy”, and then doffed the extra hair for Morissette’s breakout hit “You Oughta Know”. Watch both performances below.



In addition to Morissette’s 2020 anniversary tour, a Broadway musical inspired by Jagged Little Pill opens tonight. Get tickets to the show here, and find tickets to Morissette’s tour dates here. Her new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, drops May 1st.