Anderson .Paak and Mark Ronson perform “Then There Were Two” on Kimmel: Watch

Mark Ronson and Anderson .Paak on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last month, Mark Ronson announced the soundtrack to Spies in Disguise, featuring a new collaboration with Anderson .Paak called “Then There Were Two”. On Thursday night, the pair teamed up to perform the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

.Paak has called the song “a match made in heaven,” and last night’s performance certainly reinforced that notion. With Ronson thumbing out the funky bass line, .Paak was perched on a center riser, working his kit and delivering the lyrics in his signature punchy style. The whole thing was shot in playfully disorientating double-vision, with the occasional kaleidoscopic effect thrown in for good measure, and you can watch it all below.



Spies in Disguise, an animated spy adventure starring Will Smith and Tom Holland, opens in theaters on Christmas Day, with the Ronson-helmed OST out now. Ronson released a collaborative-heavy solo record, Late Night Feelings, back in the summer.

.Paak, meanwhile, dropped one of the year’s best records, Ventura, in April. Today, his backing band, The Free Nationals, released their self-titled debut record, which includes a collaboration with .Paak himself.