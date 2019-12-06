Andrew Bird announces 2020 US tour dates

Andrew Bird, photo by Philip Cosores

Andrew Bird treated listeners to a new holiday EP called HARK! last month. That’s not the only gift the singer-songwriter has for his fans, though. Bird has just announced a new round of 2020 US tour dates.

In continued support of this year’s Grammy-nominated album My Finest Work Yet, the springtime trek goes down in April and May. Bird is scheduled to make stops in Charlotte, Atlanta, Orlando, and New Orleans, as well as a handful of Texas cities like Dallas and Austin. The indie musician will be accompanied by opening act Erika Wennerstrom of the Heartless Bastards, who recently joined Bird on a new version of Finest Work single “Manifest”.



These 2020 concerts follow Bird’s five-night run at Chicago’s Fourth Presbyterian Church later this month. Purchase tickets to all of Bird’s upcoming shows here.

Andrew Bird 2019-2020 Tour Dates:

12/09 – Chicago, IL @ Fourth Presbyterian Church *

12/10 – Chicago, IL @ Fourth Presbyterian Church *

12/11 – Chicago, IL @ Fourth Presbyterian Church *

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Fourth Presbyterian Church *

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Fourth Presbyterian Church *

04/18-19 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Fest

04/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre ^

04/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle ^

04/22 – Tampa, FL @ Tamp Theatre ^

04/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham ^

04/25 – Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre ^

04/26 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns ^

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre ^

04/29 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Jones Assembly ^

04/30 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Performing Arts Center ^

05/01 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s ^

05/02 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

* = w/ Madison Cunningham

^ = w/ Erika Wennerstrom

Check out the new version of “Manifest” below, followed by Bird’s appearance on This Must Be the Gig.

Download | Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Radio Public | Stitcher | RSS