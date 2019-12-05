Menu
Angel Olsen performs “Chance” and “Summer” on Kimmel: Watch

A double dose of her recently released album All Mirrors

on December 05, 2019, 9:32am
Angel Olsen Jimmy Kimmel Chance Summer Live Performance All Mirros
Angel Olsen on Kimmel

Last month Angel Olsen stopped by Fallon and gave a strong performance of the title track from her new LP All Mirrors. In continued celebration of her latest release, the singer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to play two songs, “Chance” and “Summer”.

Olsen performed in a shimmering evening gown with her hair piled into a mountaintop on her head. For the gentle doo-wop of “Chance”, she swayed in front of a standing microphone, bathed in blue and lavender lights. She tackled “Summer” with a guitar in hand, as the projector screen behind her flashed images of running horses. Watch both performances below.

Olsen recently announced extended tour dates, so grab your tickets here.

(Read: Top 50 Albums of 2019)

