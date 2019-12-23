Ariana Grande

As promised, Ariana Grande is closing out her triumphant 2019 with the release of a new live album. Entitled k bye for now (swt live), the 32-track LP features live recordings from Grande’s recent “Sweetener World Tour”. In fact, it’s presented in the exact order as the nightly setlist for the “Sweetener World Tour”, consisting primarily of songs from her two most recent studio albums, Sweetener and thank u, next, as well as past favorites including “Side to Side”, “Break Free”, and “Love Me Harder”.

Listen to k bye for now (swt live) in full below via Spotify or Apple Music.



Grande placed highly in both our lists for the Top Songs and Top Albums of 2019, as well as our ranking of the Top 25 Pop Albums of the 2010s. She’s also up for five awards at the 2020 Grammys.

k bye for now (swt live) Artwork:

k bye for now (swt live) Tracklist:

01. raindrops (an angel cried)

02. god is a woman

03. bad idea

04. break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored

05. r.e.m

06. be alright

07. sweetener

08. successful

09. side to side

10. 7 rings

11. love me harder

12. breathin

13. needy

14. fake smile

15. make up

16. right there

17. you’ll never know

18. break your heart right back

19. nasa

20. tattooed heart

21. only 1

22. goodnight n go

23. get well soon

24. in my head interlude

25. everytime

26. the light is coming

27. into you

28. my heart belongs to daddy

29. dangerous woman

30. break free

31. no tears left to cry

32. thank u, next