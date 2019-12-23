As promised, Ariana Grande is closing out her triumphant 2019 with the release of a new live album. Entitled k bye for now (swt live), the 32-track LP features live recordings from Grande’s recent “Sweetener World Tour”. In fact, it’s presented in the exact order as the nightly setlist for the “Sweetener World Tour”, consisting primarily of songs from her two most recent studio albums, Sweetener and thank u, next, as well as past favorites including “Side to Side”, “Break Free”, and “Love Me Harder”.
Listen to k bye for now (swt live) in full below via Spotify or Apple Music.
Grande placed highly in both our lists for the Top Songs and Top Albums of 2019, as well as our ranking of the Top 25 Pop Albums of the 2010s. She’s also up for five awards at the 2020 Grammys.
k bye for now (swt live) Artwork:
k bye for now (swt live) Tracklist:
01. raindrops (an angel cried)
02. god is a woman
03. bad idea
04. break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored
05. r.e.m
06. be alright
07. sweetener
08. successful
09. side to side
10. 7 rings
11. love me harder
12. breathin
13. needy
14. fake smile
15. make up
16. right there
17. you’ll never know
18. break your heart right back
19. nasa
20. tattooed heart
21. only 1
22. goodnight n go
23. get well soon
24. in my head interlude
25. everytime
26. the light is coming
27. into you
28. my heart belongs to daddy
29. dangerous woman
30. break free
31. no tears left to cry
32. thank u, next