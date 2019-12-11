Ariana Grande has spent much of the last 12 months touring relentlessly in support of her two most recent albums, Sweetener and thank u, next. Now, her time on the road is being documented with a new live album.
Simply titled Sweetener Tour, the collection was announced by the pop star on Instagram early Wednesday. Teasers for the live album suggest it will contain at least 29 songs, many pulled from the two aforementioned records as well as 2016’s Dangerous Woman and My Everything from 2014.
Included on the lengthy effort are live recordings of “7 Rings”, one of the Top 50 Songs of 2019, and “thank u, next”, one of the best singles of the entire last decade.
(Read: The Top 100 Albums of the 2010s)
Grande hasn’t revealed the official release date for the album, but it’s already available for pre-saving on Spotify. In the meantime, check out the tracklist and a short teaser trailer below.
The pop phenom still has a good handful of Winter 2019 tour dates remaining on her docket, and you can purchase your tickets here.
.@ArianaGrande unveils the tracklist for her ‘Sweetener Tour’ Live Album. #SWTLiveAlbum
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2019
Sweetener Tour Live Album Tracklist:
01. Raindrops
02. God is a Woman
03. Bad Idea
04. Break Up with Your Girlfriend
05. REM
06. Be Alright
07. Sweetener
08. Successful
09. Side to Side
10. 7 Rings
11. Love Me Harder/Breathin
12. Needy
13. Fake Smile
14. Make Up
15. Medley
16. NASA
17. Tattooed Heart
18. Only One
19. Goodnight and Go
20. Get Well Soon
21. In My Head Interlude
22. Every Time
23. The Light is Coming
24. Into You
25. My Heart Belongs to Daddy
26. Dangerous Woman
27. Break Free
28. No Tears Left to Cry
29. Thank u, Next