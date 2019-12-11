Ariana Grande has spent much of the last 12 months touring relentlessly in support of her two most recent albums, Sweetener and thank u, next. Now, her time on the road is being documented with a new live album.

Simply titled Sweetener Tour, the collection was announced by the pop star on Instagram early Wednesday. Teasers for the live album suggest it will contain at least 29 songs, many pulled from the two aforementioned records as well as 2016’s Dangerous Woman and My Everything from 2014.



Included on the lengthy effort are live recordings of “7 Rings”, one of the Top 50 Songs of 2019, and “thank u, next”, one of the best singles of the entire last decade.

(Read: The Top 100 Albums of the 2010s)

Grande hasn’t revealed the official release date for the album, but it’s already available for pre-saving on Spotify. In the meantime, check out the tracklist and a short teaser trailer below.

The pop phenom still has a good handful of Winter 2019 tour dates remaining on her docket, and you can purchase your tickets here.

Sweetener Tour Live Album Tracklist:

01. Raindrops

02. God is a Woman

03. Bad Idea

04. Break Up with Your Girlfriend

05. REM

06. Be Alright

07. Sweetener

08. Successful

09. Side to Side

10. 7 Rings

11. Love Me Harder/Breathin

12. Needy

13. Fake Smile

14. Make Up

15. Medley

16. NASA

17. Tattooed Heart

18. Only One

19. Goodnight and Go

20. Get Well Soon

21. In My Head Interlude

22. Every Time

23. The Light is Coming

24. Into You

25. My Heart Belongs to Daddy

26. Dangerous Woman

27. Break Free

28. No Tears Left to Cry

29. Thank u, Next