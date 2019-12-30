Barack Obama reveals his favorite songs of 2019

Barack Obama reveals his favorite music of 2019

After revealing his favorite movies, TV shows, and books of 2019, former president Barack Obama has now shared the songs that soundtracked his past year.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick,” Obama wrote.



His electric playlist includes “In My Room” by Frank Ocean, “Juice” by Lizzo, “Seventeen” by Sharon Van Etten, and “Oblivions” by The National. He’s also been listening to “The London”, the massive collaboration from Young Thug, J. Cole, and Travis Scott, as well as Maggie Rogers’ “Burning”, Solange’s “Binz”, Rosalía’s “Con Altura”, and The Highwomen’s “Redesigning Women”.

But especially love the image of Obama on the treadmill, getting hyped to DaBaby’s “Suge” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Hello Sunshine” back-to-back.

See Obama’s full list of favorite songs along with a Spotify playlist. Many of his picks can also be found on our own list of the Top 50 Songs of 2019.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>