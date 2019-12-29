Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Barack Obama shares his favorite movies and TV shows of 2019

The former president enjoyed The Irishman, Parasite, and Watchmen

by
on December 29, 2019, 12:58pm
0 comments
President Obama favorite movies tv shows
President Obama watches Watchmen

It’s list season, and everyone’s getting in on the fun — even former president Barack Obama.

“As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter,” President Obama tweeted. Along with his favorite books of 2019, he’s unveiled the movies and TV shows he enjoyed most over the last year.

President Obama’s favorite 2019 movies include The Irishman, Ford v Ferrari, Parasite (!), Booksmart, Little Women, Marriage Story, Just Mercy, and Apollo 11.

Meanwhile, Obama provided a “quick list of TV shows that I considered as powerful as movies,” which include Fleabag: Season 2 and HBO’s Watchmen.

Obama’s picks for the top 2019 music are still to come. In the meantime, check out our own lists for the Top Films and Top TV Shows of the year.

Previous Story
Spotify suspends political ad sales for 2020 because they’re too hard to “validate and review”
Next Story
Zac Efron hospitalized for serious bacterial infection while filming Killing Zac Efron adventure show
No comments
-->