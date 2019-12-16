Bauhaus announce 2020 reunion shows

Bauhaus reunite for first shows in 13 years

Bauhaus members Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J recently reunited for a trio of shows in Los Angeles, marking their first time together on stage in 13 years. Now, the UK goth rock outfit has scheduled two more reunion concerts for 2020.

On April 8th, Bauhaus will take the stage at London’s Alexandra Palace, which they’ll follow up on April 26th with a concert at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.



Tickets for these newly announced dates go on sale Thursday, December 19th. You can purchase them here.

During their recent reunion shows in Los Angeles, Bauhaus treated fans to a career-spanning setlists consisting of greatest hits (“Bela Lugosi’s Dead”, “Dark Entries”, “She’s In Parties”), rarities (“Spy in the Cab”, “The Man With the X-Ray Eyes”, and “The Three Shadows, Part II”), and cover songs (Iggy Pop’s “Sister Midnight”, T. Rex’s “Telegram Sam”, and David Bowie’s “Ziggy Stardust”). Watch their performance of “Bela Lugosi’s Dead” below.

Bauhaus 2020 Tour Dates:

04/08 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

04/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall