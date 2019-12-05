Beck performs “Uneventful Days” on Kimmel: Watch

Beck on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last month, Beck celebrated the release of his latest record, Hyperspace. On Tuesday, he brought a little bit of the Pharrell Williams-produced project to late-night TV by performing “Uneventful Days” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The stage was initially set up so that Beck was performing from an office cubicle, complete with cute cat poster and Hyperspace calendar. It then morphed into something that resembled his fluorescent album artwork.



Beck carried the Kimmel gig on his own just fine, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t miss some of the star power of the “Uneventful Days” music video. That clip was directed by Dev Hynes and featured cameos from Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson, and Alia Shawkat.

(Read: The Top 25 Pop Songs of the 2010s)

Catch the Kimmel replay below.

Beck has a few more tour dates in 2019, including appearances at Intersect Las Vegas and KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas event. Find tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

The Los Angeles native, who recently clarified his stance on Scientology, revealed that nearly all of his music might’ve been lost in Universal Music Group’s infamous 2008 fire. That includes a never-before-released country album and alternate versions of Sea Change.