Big Star’s #1 Record and Radio City receiving new vinyl reissues

Big Star

As years pass, Big Star remain a cult favorite among alternative rock music lovers. Now, Craft Recordings has announced vinyl reissues of the Memphis rocker’s first two albums, #1 Record and Radio City.

Due out January 24th, each record is pressed on 180-gram vinyl and features an all-analog mastering from Jeff Powell at Memphis’ Take Out Vinyl. Pre-orders for #1 Record and Radio City are both available now, and special merch bundles can be found through the label’s online store.



(Read: Big Star, Radio City, and the Downside of Being a Cult Favorite)

The albums come from the group’s initial run in the early ’70s before disbanding in 1974, followed by the tragic death of singer Chris Bell four years later. Over the decades Big Star’s songs have become cult classics, receiving attention from shows likeThat ’70s Show and multiple tributes over the years, including the 2016 concert celebrating their album Third, featuring members of Wilco, Yo La Tengo, and Big Star’s sole remaining member drummer Jody Stephens.

The group briefly reformed with a new lineup in the ’90s, however, the early years and first two records remain favorites among most, including the Yeah Yeah Yeahs who covered the #1 Record hit “Thirteen” back in 2018.

Check out the full artwork and tracklisting for each vinyl reissue below.

#1 Record and Radio City Artwork:

#1 Record Tracklist:

Side A

01. Feel

02. The Ballad of El Goodo

03. In the Street

04. Thirteen

05. Don’t Lie to Me

06. The India Song

Side B

1. When My Baby’s Beside Me

2. My Life Is Right

3. Give Me Another Chance

4. Try Again

5. Watch the Sunrise

6. ST 100/6

Radio City Tracklist:

Side A

01. O, My Soul

02. Life Is White

03. Way Out West

04. What’s Goin’ Ahn

05. You Get What You Deserve

Side B

01. Mod Lang

02. Back of a Car

03. Daisy Glaze

04. She’s a Mover

05. September Gurls

06. Morpha Too

07. I’m in Love with a Girl