Menu
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Big Star’s #1 Record and Radio City receiving new vinyl reissues

Both albums have received an all-analog mastering

by
on December 06, 2019, 9:29am
0 comments
Big Star #1 Record Radio City Reissue
Big Star

As years pass, Big Star remain a cult favorite among alternative rock music lovers. Now, Craft Recordings has announced vinyl reissues of the Memphis rocker’s first two albums, #1 Record and Radio City.

Due out January 24th, each record is pressed on 180-gram vinyl and features an all-analog mastering from Jeff Powell at Memphis’ Take Out Vinyl. Pre-orders for #1 Record and Radio City are both available now, and special merch bundles can be found through the label’s online store.

(Read: Big Star, Radio City, and the Downside of Being a Cult Favorite)

The albums come from the group’s initial run in the early ’70s before disbanding in 1974, followed by the tragic death of singer Chris Bell four years later. Over the decades Big Star’s songs have become cult classics, receiving attention from shows likeThat ’70s Show and multiple tributes over the years, including the 2016 concert celebrating their album Third, featuring members of Wilco, Yo La Tengo, and Big Star’s sole remaining member drummer Jody Stephens.

The group briefly reformed with a new lineup in the ’90s, however, the early years and first two records remain favorites among most, including the Yeah Yeah Yeahs who covered the #1 Record hit “Thirteen” back in 2018.

Check out the full artwork and tracklisting for each vinyl reissue below.

 #1 Record and Radio City Artwork:

Big Star #1 Record Radio City Vinyl Reissue Artwork

#1 Record Tracklist:
Side A
01. Feel
02. The Ballad of El Goodo
03. In the Street
04. Thirteen
05. Don’t Lie to Me
06. The India Song
Side B
1. When My Baby’s Beside Me
2. My Life Is Right
3. Give Me Another Chance
4. Try Again
5. Watch the Sunrise
6. ST 100/6
Radio City Tracklist: 
Side A
01. O, My Soul
02. Life Is White
03. Way Out West
04. What’s Goin’ Ahn
05. You Get What You Deserve
Side B
01. Mod Lang
02. Back of a Car
03. Daisy Glaze
04. She’s a Mover
05. September Gurls
06. Morpha Too
07. I’m in Love with a Girl
Previous Story
Harry Styles journeys to Eroda island in magical new “Adore You” video: Watch
Next Story
R Kelly hit with new charge in connection with marriage to underage Aaliyah
No comments