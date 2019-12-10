After reuniting for a short run of coastal concerts over the summer, Bikini Kill have today revealed a full list of 2020 tour dates. It marks their first expansive North American tour in over 20 years.
The riot grrrl pioneers have mapped out 17 shows for the spring. Things kick off March 13th in the band’s hometown of Olympia, Washington at a benefit show for Interfaith Works, a homeless shelter and services program prioritizing women and single LGBT adults in the local community. From there, Bikini Kill will hit up Seattle, Portland, Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, and elsewhere. In August, they’ll head to Norway for an appearance at Oslo’s Øya Festival.
Update: Bikini Kill have confirmed a summer festival appearance at Oakland’s Burger Boogaloo, as well as headlining shows at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park and Red Rocks in Morrison, CO.
You can find tickets to all of Bikini Kill’s upcoming tour dates here here.
Bikini Kill 2020 Tour Dates:
03/13 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater &
03/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #
03/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre &
03/19 – Victoria, BC @ Distrikt #
03/22 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom &
03/23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^
05/10 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
05/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
05/16 – Winooski, VT @ Higher Ground
05/18 – Montreal, QC @ M Telus
05/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
05/23 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
07/11 – Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo
08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell
08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
10/21 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
& = w/ Table Sugar
# = w/ Mecca Normal
^ = w/ Lithics
Below, watch Bikini Kill’s performance of “Rebel Girl” with Joan Jett from one of their Brooklyn shows this past June: