Billie Eilish, The Raconteurs, Rosalía scheduled for Austin City Limits TV’s Season 45

The Raconteurs' Jack White (photo by Debi Del Grande) and Billie Eilish (photo via Amy Price)

Currently on a mid-season break, Austin City Limits returns later this month with the 6th annual ACL Hall of Fame Honors. After that, the long-running concert TV series will welcome a number of exciting guests in 2020, including the likes of Billie Eilish, The Raconteurs, and Rosalía.

With the ACL HoFH airing on December 28th, the legendary show returns on January 4th with an episode featuring Sharon Van Etten and Lucy Dacus. The Raconteurs will then appear with Black Pumas on January 11th, marking the Jack White-led’s group first performance on the series in more than a decade. Following that, Mitski and Rainbow Kitten Surprise take over on the 18th, with Cage the Elephant and Tank and The Bangas performing on January 25th. Finally, Eilish and Rosalía will close things out with their own respective episodes on February 1st and February 8th.



Each show will air at 9:00 p.m. ET, and more details can be found at Austin City Limit’s website.

Ahead of Season 45’s final leg, ACL has revealed a video of Etten sauntering through a performance of “You Shadow” off on of the year’s best albums, Remind Me Tomorrow. Watch the full thing below.