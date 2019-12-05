Billie Eilish sells documentary to Apple TV+ for $25 million

Billie Eilish performs at Steve Jobs Theater

It’s been a hell of a year for Billie Eilish. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was the most streamed album on Apple Music and Spotify, but we’re sure the 17-year-old is much more excited about claiming the number one spot on our Top 50 Albums of 2019. Now’s she gotten a last bit of good news just in time for the holidays: Eilish has sold a documentary to Apple TV+ for $25 million.

As first reported by THR, the documentary has already been shot. Directed by R.J. Cutler and produced by Interscope Records, the untitled film is expected to follow Eilish behind-the-scenes, capturing private moments with her family and friends. Look for it to drop sometime in 2020.



Curiously enough, the project is slated for Apple TV+ instead of Apple Music, which had previously produced Taylor Swift’s The 1989 World Tour LIVE and Ed Sheerhan’s Songwriter. For Apple, this is a $25 million alteration in strategy, and that bears watching as the streaming wars continue into 2020.

Whatever the case, Apple is clearly all in on Eilish. She was recently awarded Global Artist of the Year and Top Album of the Year at the inaugural Apple Music Awards, and yesterday she celebrated the accolades with a 75-minute acoustic performance at the Steve Job Theaters. You can replay the full set here.

In non-Apple, Billie Eilish news, she recently recorded a live album at Jack White’s Third Man Records. A limited edition will be available tomorrow, December 6th. She also just premiered a new single “everything i wanted”, and has an extensive tour lined up for next year. Get your tickets here.