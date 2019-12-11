Black Label Society announce 2020 North American tour with Obituary

Black Label Society will hit the road on a “North American Crusade” in early 2020. The headlining tour will feature support from Obituary and Lord Dying.

The trek kicks off February 26th in Tucson, Arizona, and runs through a March 28th show in Hartford, Connecticut. The dates keep BLS frontman Zakk Wylde busy before he has to hit the road as guitarist in Ozzy Osbourne’s band beginning in late May for the Prince of Darkness’ rescheduled North American tour.



Black Label Society’s most recent proper studio album was 2018’s Grimmest Hits, but the band also released a reimagined version of their 1999 debut Sonic Brew earlier this year in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

See the full itinerary for Black Label Society’s 2020 North American below. Tickets go on sale this Friday at BlackLabelSociety.net, and will also be available here.

Feb. 26 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona

Feb. 27 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Feb. 28 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Feb. 29 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse

Mar. 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Mar. 03 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Presents Showbox SoDo

Mar. 04 – Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theatre

Mar. 06 – Grand Prairie, AB – Revolution Place-Bowes Event Centre

Mar. 07 – Calgary AB – MacEwan Hall

Mar. 08 – Edmonton AB – MidwayYEG

Mar. 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

Mar. 12 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club

Mar. 13 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie

Mar. 14 – Bowler, WI – North Star Mohican Casino \

Mar. 16 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Mar. 17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Mar. 19 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

Mar. 20 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Live Biloxi

Mar. 21 – Dothan, AL – The Plant

Mar. 22 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

Mar. 24 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

Mar. 25 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

Mar. 27 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory

Mar. 28 – Hartford, CT – The Webster