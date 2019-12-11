Black Label Society announce 2020 North American tour with Obituary

Black Label Society will hit the road on a “North American Crusade” in early 2020. The headlining tour will feature support from Obituary and Lord Dying.
The trek kicks off February 26th in Tucson, Arizona, and runs through a March 28th show in Hartford, Connecticut. The dates keep BLS frontman Zakk Wylde busy before he has to hit the road as guitarist in Ozzy Osbourne’s band beginning in late May for the Prince of Darkness’ rescheduled North American tour.
Black Label Society’s most recent proper studio album was 2018’s Grimmest Hits, but the band also released a reimagined version of their 1999 debut Sonic Brew earlier this year in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
See the full itinerary for Black Label Society’s 2020 North American below. Tickets go on sale this Friday at BlackLabelSociety.net, and will also be available here.
Feb. 26 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre/Tucson, Arizona
Feb. 27 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
Feb. 28 – Riverside, CA – Riverside Municipal Auditorium
Feb. 29 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse
Mar. 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Mar. 03 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Presents Showbox SoDo
Mar. 04 – Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theatre
Mar. 06 – Grand Prairie, AB – Revolution Place-Bowes Event Centre
Mar. 07 – Calgary AB – MacEwan Hall
Mar. 08 – Edmonton AB – MidwayYEG
Mar. 10 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre
Mar. 12 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave / Eagles Club
Mar. 13 – Sault Ste. Marie, MI – Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie
Mar. 14 – Bowler, WI – North Star Mohican Casino \
Mar. 16 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Mar. 17 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Mar. 19 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
Mar. 20 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Live Biloxi
Mar. 21 – Dothan, AL – The Plant
Mar. 22 – St Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
Mar. 24 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm
Mar. 25 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
Mar. 27 – Rochester, NY – Main Street Armory
Mar. 28 – Hartford, CT – The Webster