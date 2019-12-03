Black Widow finally strikes out on her own in first trailer for solo movie: Watch

Black Widow

It took a decade and her character’s death before it happened, but Scarlett Johansson is finally getting her own solo movie. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s longest-tenured superheroine will strike out on her own with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020. Today, Disney has unveiled our first look at the highly anticipated spin-off with a new trailer.

Taking place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, the movie will find Johansson’s S.H.I.E.L.D. agent/Avenger Natasha Romanoff confronting her dark past as a KGB assassin. Alone and on the run after rebelling against the Sokovia Accords, she’ll reconnect with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), a fellow trainee of the mysterious Red Room who was also given the Black Widow handle. In the trailer, she calls Belova “sis,” and that’s not the only family she’s reuniting with. It appears papa and mama are Red Guardian, the Russian version of Captain America (David Harbour), and another Black Widow named Melina Vostokoff, aka Iron Maiden (Rachel Weisz).



She’ll need all the backup she can get as she faces off against the mysterious, deadly Taskmaster. One of the most formidable B-villains in Marvel Comics, Tony Masters unlocks the full potential of his procedural memory after being injected with a modified version of the adrenal steroid cortisol. This gives him “photographic reflexes,” the ability to instantly replicate any physical task he witnesses. Thus, he can quickly become skilled at any form of combat — including those used by peak-level humans like Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and other heroes.

As the trailer below suggests, that power set should give the Black Widow crew plenty of trouble (though something tells us she’ll make it out just fine). Also starring O-T Fagbenle as Natasha’s old S.H.I.E.L.D. ally Mason, Black Widow was directed by Cate Shortland (SMILF, Berlin Syndrome) from a script by Ned Benson and Jac Schaeffer. Watch the preview below.