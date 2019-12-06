Blink-182 share holiday single “Not Another Christmas Song”: Stream

Blink-182

Blink-182 have shared a brand new holiday song called “Not Another Christmas Song”. Give it a listen below.

“Not Another Christmas Song” is a cheerful-sounding track about wishing for divorce for the holidays. It’s the latest holiday song from the band, though it’s certainly their most mature of the bunch. Back in 2001, they released the excellent punk-more-than-pop single “I Won’t Be Home for Christmas”. That same year, they released Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, which included the track “Happy Holidays, You Bastard”.



Musically, “Not Another Christmas Song” is a pretty good song. Apart from the oversized production, it sounds like it could have been on Take Off Your Pants and Jacket — meaning it’s all jittery guitar, quick storytelling, and lyrics that mix remorse mix with youth. Matt Skiba adds some extra holiday flair by tossing some “Fa la la la la’s” into the chorus over jingle bells. Give it a listen below.

(Read: The 100 Best Pop Punk Bands)

On Wednesday, both Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker teased the track via social media. Their tweets included the song name and today’s release date, yes, but they also included a claymation graphic of three guys resembling Blink-182. Is a music video on the way? Probably, or they just like claymation so much that they hired someone to sculpt them just for the single’s cover art. Time will tell! Update: Blink have unveiled a claymation video for “Not Another Christmas Song”.

Blink-182 recently wrapped up a massive tour in support of their new album, Nine, but they still have a couple big shows left. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.