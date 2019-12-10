Blood Orange announces 2020 North American tour dates

Blood Orange just wrapped up a tour with Tyler, the Creator, but already he’s planning to hit the road again in the new year. The musical genius also known as Dev Hynes has announced a round of 2020 North American tour dates.

The springtime outing kicks off with Blood Orange’s appearance at Florida’s Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival on March 7th. He’ll then set off for a two-night stint in Atlanta, followed by shows in Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Washington, DC, and New York. Past collaborator Tei Shi will serve as support.



(Read: The Top 25 Hip-Hop and R&B Albums of the 2010s)

These new tour dates come amidst a flurry of releases from the indie/R&B artist, whose album Negro Swan was recently named one of the best albums of the 2010s. Along with dropping his Angel’s Pulse mixtape over the summer, Blood Orange also provided the score for Queen & Slim and directed a music video for Beck. Additionally, in October, he put out Fields, his first-ever collection of classical music.

Tickets for the 2020 dates go on sale Friday, December 13th at 11 a.m. local time and will be available here.

Blood Orange 2020 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival

03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

03/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

03/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre $

03/14 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall $

03/16 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre $

03/18 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre $

03/20 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall $

$ = w/ Tei Shi

Revisit a track off Angel’s Pulse: